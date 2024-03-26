Financial advising firm St. James’s Place (SJP) in the UK has shared its first-ever TV sponsorship on Sky Arts. The creative will seek to make St. James’s Place a more prominent name while giving viewers practical guidance.
SJP’s sponsorship, mediated by Sky Media and Mindshare UK, reaches a diversified audience that is identical to those who watch the widely distributed free-to-air channel.
The campaign will begin on Easter weekend, 1 April 2024, with 15-second intros and 5-second centre breaks.
Moreover, the cooperation between St. James’s Place and Sky Arts is the result of benefits that exist between the brands, as well as a meaningful audience fit.
Both groups share a goal: to make the services they offer – financial advice and innovative content – more readily available and useful to a larger demographic.
The commercial, which Recipe produced and developed, conveys to viewers the financial brand’s pledge to provide “Invaluable Advice” to customers at every stage of life.
Each of the idents, which combine the power of this “Invaluable Advice,” showcases people who have a genuine understanding and enthusiasm for the artistic field they are representing, be it dance, photography, portraiture, landscape painting, fashion design, or music.
The aim of this project is to present a mentor-student advise exchange, mainly (though not just) from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.
Furthermore, the sponsorship from SJP is a component of a larger brand campaign that was introduced on 16 March 2024, and will involve multi-channel advertising on TV, BVOD, radio, OOH, social media, and digital platforms (such as Sky Media’s AdVance).
Liz Kelly, chief corporate affairs officer at St. James’s Place, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Sky Arts. Sky Arts’ varied programming reaches a wide and diverse audience, making different disciplines of the arts accessible and valued in all walks of life. We believe financial advice should be valued and accessible in the same way. In this new partnership with Sky Arts, we aim to showcase confidence gained by one-to-one advice throughout life’s journey.”
Karin Seymour, director of client & marketing at Sky Media, shared: “TV is the perfect media platform for building trust at scale and Sky Arts is the perfect creative platform for St. James’s Place to share its brand story and expertise with a diverse audience that has a myriad of interests. We look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the brand and developing additional activation opportunities that are aligned with our shared purpose to secure the future – financial futures and the future of the arts.”
Ross Minton, head of invention and partner at Mindshare UK, added: “In today’s diverse media landscape, it’s essential for brands to make meaningful connections with their audiences. This sponsorship not only aligns perfectly with the values of both organisations but also allows St. James’s Place to reach a wide and varied audience. We’re excited to see how this collaboration will elevate the brand’s visibility and reinforce its commitment to providing invaluable financial advice.”