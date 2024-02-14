In order to help charities that are changing people’s lives both in the UK and abroad, the St. James’s Place (SJP) Charitable Foundation has accumulated more money than £130m ($163m) through fundraising and corporate matching.
The Charitable Foundation, one of the largest corporation foundations in the UK, was founded in 1992 by Sir Mark Weinberg and Mike Wilson, the founders of SJP.
Its four main financing themes are:
- Supporting disadvantaged children and young people and children and young people with disabilities;
- Hospices;
- Cancer support charities, and
- Mental Health
Even now, the foundation continues to be the core of SJP and shapes the company’s culture.
Weinberg was a founding member of the per cent Club (an effort that encourages businesses to donate at least 1% of their revenues to charity) and business in the community, which is now a requirement for all companies.
Moreover, he received the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award during SJP’s Annual Company Meeting on Friday 26 January, in honour of his unwavering commitment to charitable giving.
In presenting the award, former SJP CEO and chair of trustees Andrew Croft acknowledged and expressed gratitude to Weinberg for his numerous charitable positions, such as Honorary Treasurer of the NSPCC, Trustee of the Blenheim Palace Trust and The Clore Foundation, and Founder of Ability Net, a charity that assists individuals with disabilities with electronic communications.
Carrying on the founders’ work, more than 90% of SJP Partners and employees are involved in Foundation projects, and it has directly benefited 3.5 million people (66% of those experienced significant or revolutionary change as a result).
Head of the Charitable Foundation, Catherine Ind, commented: “It is a remarkable milestone to have reached and is testament to the generosity and commitment of the SJP community and desire to have a positive impact in society. Supporting some incredible grassroots charities across our communities provides a daily inspiration to us all to give back and create positive and lasting change”.