Credit: A. Solano / Shutterstock. Fintech experts are tired of people getting things wrong about embedded finance.

Arlia will serve as the Arta chief investment officer and head of alternative investments.

Former CIO of GE Asset Management, Arlia contributes over 25 years of experience to the company’s AI-powered investments in alternative assets including real estate, venture capital, hedge funds, and private equity.

He worked as GE Asset Management’s chief investment officer and portfolio manager before joining Arta Finance.

There, he was in charge of managing a $3bn global hedge fund and a roughly $1bn portfolio of assets in private equity funds.

GE also made direct private equity investments in Latin America under his direction.

Arlia used this knowledge to start DoubleBlue, his own alternative investments company, which specialises in direct private equity and private credit investing as well as hedge fund investing in international public equities and fixed income.

Caesar Sengupta, co-founder & CEO of Arta Finance commented: “As we continue to see an uptick of interest in alternative investments on our platform, we are thrilled to have Tomas heading up our private markets and alternative investments at Arta. His deep expertise in this space, along with his leadership experience and global knowledge, make him an ideal addition to develop our private markets offerings. Arta’s mission is to provide access to the kinds of investment opportunities long available only to the ultra-wealthy, and Tomas is the leader to bring this mission to life.”

In his new position, Arlia will concentrate on the three issues that most retail investors face: access, complexity, and liquidity.

Furthermore, he will provide Arta’s members with access to investment options of institutional grade through structures that permit smaller ticket quantities.

Along with guiding asset allocation and portfolio construction for clients, his work also includes managing new product development and go-to-market strategy.

Arlia added: “In an environment where the age-old bastions of financial security—corporate pension plans and traditional family offices—are either evaporating or unattainable for most, now is the right time for a digital family office. As the head of alternatives, I’m excited to help lead a shift in financial inclusivity. With the team’s technical and UX capabilities second to none, I believe Arta has all the components to succeed in its mission.”