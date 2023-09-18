AQR Capital Management Biography Portrait

The appointment of Scott Carter as global head of investor coverage at BNP Paribas is intended to bolster the bank’s capabilities. It aims to provide best investor coverage and take advantage of growing and changing market opportunities.

Carter previously was partner and head of trading and portfolio financing at AQR Capital Management.

In this role, Scott led AQR’s global trading team and portfolio finance effort, with responsibility for the trade execution, financing, clearing and cash management of AQR’s funds and managed the firm’s counterparty relationships. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at Deutsche Bank in senior positions,

José Placido, chief executive officer of BNP Paribas USA and CIB Americas, said: “Today’s appointment capitalises on the significant progress we’ve made since the inception of the Investor Coverage team, and is the natural progression in the space, further deepening our connections and relevancy with investors in the US and globally.”

Sandrine Ferdane, global head of financial institutions coverage (FIC) at BNP Paribas, said: “Our ambition is to become the leading European bank to institutional clients and support the whole economy during the low carbon transition. BNP Paribas is well-positioned to provide comprehensive investor solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutional investors worldwide. We welcome Scott to our management team and look forward to continuing working closely with all our investor clients together with our senior bankers in the US, EMEA, and APAC.”