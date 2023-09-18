In this position, Oden will be in charge of the HSBC wealth management, global private banking, and retail divisions in the US.

She will start working at the bank in December.

Oden will be located in New York and report to both Juan Parma, head of wealth and personal banking Americas, and Michael Roberts, CEO, US, and Americas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Racquel to HSBC,” added Roberts. “The wealth and personal banking business plays a key role in HSBC’s overall growth strategy in the US. Racquel’s extensive industry experience will be instrumental as we strengthen our focus on serving globally connected and high net worth clients.”

Oden joins HSBC from JPMorgan Chase, where she formerly held the position of head of network expansion for consumer banking.

Furthermore, she previously oversaw national sales and the northeast division for both consumer banking and wealth management.

Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase, Oden had a number of positions at Merrill Lynch, including head of advisor strategy, head of global product strategy, and market executive for the company’s flagship New York fifth avenue market, which caters to high-net-worth people and institutions.

Before this, Oden worked at UBS for ten years in a variety of senior leadership positions.

She started her career in equity trading at Morgan Stanley.

“I’m excited to join HSBC to lead the Wealth and Personal Banking business in the US,” added Oden. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues in the US and around the world to continue to build and grow a platform that leverages HSBC’s unparalleled international network to serve the unique needs of our clients.”