John Lee, the current head of Greater China, and Kuan-Ern Tan, the previous co-head of investment banking for Asia-Pacific at Credit Suisse, have been named co-heads of Asia coverage.

According to BNN Bloomberg, Tan would also collaborate with Nicolo Magni to establish a “leading franchise” in South and Southeast Asia.

Kyungin David Lee has been recruited head of global banking for Korea and vice chair for Asia to facilitate cooperation between North Asia and Southeast Asia.

Christian Deiss, a Credit Suisse veteran of over 24 years, has been hired co-head of the global industrials business for Asia with Eileen Chan.

In various Asian and Southeast Asian nations, UBS is attempting to keep more than 100 Credit Suisse bankers in order to bolster personnel in areas where its Swiss rival has a greater presence.

Additionally, the bank is considering a plan to lay off roughly 200 Credit Suisse bankers in Asia over the coming few months.

A number of former Credit Suisse bankers were also hired by UBS to expand industry and product coverage:

Allan Chu will co-head the Asia-Pacific technology, media, and telecom group with UBS’s Axel Granger and Tim McKessar, but will largely focus on China technology.

Aaron Tan, the previous head of APAC energy and transition, will lead the Southeast Asia energy transition and global industries group.

Fabrice Delacroix, a former Credit Suisse director of energy and transition, will oversee renewables.

Aaron Oh, formerly co-head of the Asia financing business, will supervise structured origination within capital markets, with the equity linked team reporting to him. Jennifer Choi will join UBS’ Brian Chau as co-head of equity-linked Asia.

Cheun-Hon Ho, who was previously co-head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific, will operate as vice chair of ECM Asia.

