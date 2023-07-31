In the fourth quarter of 2023, Sheldon will join as managing director and vice-chair of the UK investment banking division.

She most recently served as a senior consultant at Credit Suisse and has had a number of positions there since joining the Swiss bank in 1996, including vice chairman of investment banking and member of the telecom, media, and technology team.

Sheldon had also previously worked for Rothschild.

Based to her LinkedIn page, she works as a non-executive director for the UK utility Severn Trent and is a member of the advisory board for the US technology business Salesforce Inc.

Sheldon is the most recent veteran to leave Credit Suisse since the merger with UBS was announced in March, according to BNN Bloomberg.

In addition, chemicals banker, Spyros Svoronos is moving on to Barclays, while David Wah, global head of investment banking, departed in June.

Earlier this month, Credit Suisse made changes to board and management.

With immediate effect, Daniel Hunziker, head of institutional clients and member of the executive board at Credit Suisse (Switzerland), will also assume management of the corporate client’s division.

Since 2002, Hunziker has worked at Credit Suisse.

Prior to taking over the administration of the institutional client’s business in 2020 and joining the executive board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland).

He also held positions such as head of region Zurich and head of strategy in the former Swiss Universal Bank division.

Hunziker has also presided over the Zurich Banking Association as president since 2019.

In addition to this, the head of corporate banking and a member of the executive board at Credit Suisse (Switzerland), Andreas Gerber, is leaving the company and taking a temporary leave.