According to a document obtained by Bloomberg News, Wah, who most recently served as the global head of investment banking for Credit Suisse’s investment banking and capital markets division, or IBCM, informed the company that he would be leaving.

Michael Ebert, head of Credit Suisse for the investment bank, said: “His leadership of the tech business created one of IBCM’s strongest franchises, with landmark IPOs and M&A deals with some of the highest-profile tech companies throughout his tenure.

“His impact cannot be adequately summarized here, but we are grateful that he has agreed to help during the transition.”

Exit of Credit Suisse

Several of Wah’s old co-workers left for opponents prior to the UBS deal’s completion, including banker Niron Stabinsky and former global head of investment-banking mergers and acquisitions Steve Geller, who joined Banco Santander SA.

Giuseppe Monarchi, a senior banker based in London, left for Evercore Inc., while Malcolm Price, a former global head of sponsors, was recruited by Wells Fargo & Co.

Prior joining Credit Suisse in 1992, Wah began his career as an associate at the legal firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP,

Wah has provided advice to some of the company’s largest technological clients over the years, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Dell International Inc., and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

He also played a key role in the Michael Klein-backed agreement that would have separated CS First Boston from Credit Suisse; however, this plan failed as a result of the UBS acquisition.

Also announced by the bank were “transition co-heads” for each of its three key regions.

Transition co-heads for the Americas will be David Kostel and Marc Warm, for Europe it will be Michael Furber and Jonathan Grundy, and for Asia-Pacific it will be Kuan-Ern Tan and Christian Deiss.