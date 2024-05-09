NeoXam, a specialist in data management, reporting, portfolio management, and valuation software, has partnered with Lion Global Investors (LGI) to streamline and simplify the asset management company’s investment data and performance reporting across middle and back-office processes,
One of the main objectives of the cooperation is to centralise LGI’s performance, investment accounting, and market and reference data in order to facilitate faster and more accurate client reporting.
By providing LGI with a single source of truth for all of its investment data across all asset classes, NeoXam’s cloud-native, integrated Investment Data Solution SaaS product will improve LGI’s operations and enable more automation through its data management pipeline and client reporting process.
This agreement marks a further significant turn for NeoXam in APAC, which continues to be an important area in the company’s global expansion plan.
Moreover, the transaction reflects an increasing demand for NeoXam’s data management technology and solutions in this growing industry.
Tim Versteeg, managing director, APAC at NeoXam, said: “We are delighted to be working with one of the largest asset management companies in Singapore. Given the region’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, it’s imperative that financial institutions ensure they have access to accurate and reliable data for the seamless functioning of its middle and back-office operations. NeoXam’s solutions will bolster LGI’s data and reporting infrastructure, solidifying its reputation as one of the leading asset managers in Southeast Asia.”
James Tan, COO, Lion Global Investors added: “LGI is excited to announce our ongoing commitment to data-driven excellence in investments. By leveraging NeoXam’s cutting-edge technology, we’re providing our teams with seamless access to uniform investment and reference data, enhancing investment precision and performance reporting. This strategic collaboration underscores our dedication to innovation, reinforcing LGI’s commitment to delivering efficiency in its investment operations to clients in Singapore and the region.”