In addition, Stouff Capital and its flagship Quantamental Global Equity Long/Short Fund will celebrate its five year milestone.

This highlights the company’s investment process, the product as 15 years of collaboration between found and CIO Julien Stouff and Gregory Chevalley, co-founder and head of investment technology.

Combining quantitative methodology and traditional expertise with integrated technology is the approach and has helped generate consistent returns.

Stouff Capital gains a managing director

Furthermore, to boost strategic expansion, the firm has appointed Aviv Merci as managing director, leading business development and investor relations. Merci brings experience from prominent financial institutions, including Pictet and Sona Asset Management. Most recently, he played a key role in Sona growing into a leading alternative investment firm as head of investor relations.

“Our firm has entered an exciting phase of growth and opportunity,” commented Stouff. “Approaching the $100m AuM milestone paves the way for a new chapter, enabling the firm to welcome a diverse set of institutional investors. With Aviv Merci spearheading our marketing efforts, we look forward to leveraging his expertise in building enduring strategic partnerships and achieving our vision of becoming a major European player in the alternative investment landscape.”

Merci shared: “Our investment approach has led to remarkable results over the past five years, showcasing the team’s commitment to value creation in all market conditions. This achievement paves the way for new horizons, and I look forward to helping Stouff Capital continue its growth trajectory.”

Francois Reyl, partner & CEO of REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, added: “Stouff Capital’s successful entrepreneurial journey demonstrates once more the Swiss financial industry’s ability to foster great talents in the asset management segment.”