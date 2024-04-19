Through the Steward Partners Freedom Street merger, Monaco Capital and Saling Simms, two independent financial advice businesses, have been bought by Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned financial services company.

Both companies will bolster Steward Partners’ clientele with five advisers and $488m in total funds under management.

The deals represent an extension of Steward Partners’ recently developed model, which was made possible by the company’s acquisition of Freedom Street Partners and provides financial advisers with both growth potential and a platform for business transformation.

Moreover, advisers for Monaco Capital and Saling Simms will join Steward Partners as personnel and equity partners following their integration with Freedom Street Partners.

Monaco Capital, situated in Virginia Beach, VA, will provide their experience managing $175m in client assets to Steward Partners.

With the acquisition, Steward’s Virginia Beach office expands, having grown steadily since December 2023 when it was acquired by Freedom Street Partners.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Saling Simms’s wealth management company provides Steward Partners with a path to grow into the Columbus, Ohio region, where the company is establishing its latest office.

The company employs four financial advisers in its network who oversee $314m in client assets.

As part of this move, Saling Simms President Jim Saling and Vice President Brent Simms, together with their teams, will join Steward Partners. Between them, they have over 70 years of industry expertise.

Jim Gold, CEO and co-founder of Steward Partners stated: “The acquisition of both Monaco Capital and Saling Simms marks another step in our commitment to deliver excellence to our advisers, partners, and clients through our legacy model. Since establishing the model last December, we have seen tremendous growth in our already successful business, and we are excited to work alongside our new partners as we continue this trajectory.”

Scott Danner, CEO of Freedom Street Partners added: “The teams at these two respective firms have spent their entire careers shouldering the financial burden of their clients. Our goal at Steward is to shoulder it for them, ensuring smooth continuity as these adviser’s transition into the next chapter of their careers and their clients into the next phase of their lives. This acquisition is a testament to Steward Partners’ standing as an industry leader, our firm’s breadth of expertise and the strength of our leadership team that continues to propel us forward. I have no doubt that this will be a smooth transition for everyone involved.”

This comes after Steward Partners’ acquisition of Freedom Street Partners, which closed on 19 December 2023, and was completely integrated into Steward Partners on 15 March 2024.