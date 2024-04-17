Ali Janoudi has been appointed head of the new markets’ region by Lombard Odier, effective 1 April 2024.

Janoudi joins as a limited partner in Geneva and reports to Frédéric Rochat, managing partner and co-head of the private client’s practice. He is additionally going to join the private clients executive committee.

Moreover, Janoudi is a seasoned expert with over three decades of banking experience spanning New York, Luxembourg, Paris, and Switzerland.

He served as a member of the global wealth management executive committee and effectively led several international strategic units for the past 13 years.

In addition to this, Janoudi has held various key managerial positions, including head of central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, group head Middle East and Africa, providing close liaison between wealth management, investment bank, and asset management, and most recently executive vice chairman.

Janoudi is set in charge of driving Lombard Odier‘s expansion plan in the new markets region, with a special emphasis on the Middle East.

He takes over the position from Arnaud Leclercq, partner holding privé. Leclercq will take on a new role, concentrating on critical strategic clients.

Frédéric Rochat, managing partner and co-head of the private client’s division, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Ali Janoudi to our Group. His international experience, people-oriented management skills and in-depth knowledge of many regions within the New Markets space and especially the Middle East, are valuable assets that will further enhance Lombard Odier’s position in these strategically relevant markets.

We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Arnaud Leclercq for his strong contribution to establishing the group’s presence in the region over the past 17 years. We are pleased that he will retain an important role focusing on key strategic client relationships.”

Commenting on his appointment, Janoudi added: “I feel honoured to join a private bank whose history and DNA resonate so much with my values, and which position Lombard Odier as a wealth manager of choice for entrepreneurs and their families. Building on our strengths and excellent reputation, I look forward to contributing with my teams to growing Lombard Odier’s presence in the new markets region.”