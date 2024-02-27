KAsset, part of Kasikornbank, and Lombard Odier have entered an inaugural alliance on sustainability.
Lombard Odier will act as a consulting parting to KAsset, helping with strategy formulation and the development of sustainability offerings and services to the Thai market.
In addition, the alliance with Lombard Odier aims to bolster KAsset and its position as a leader in sustainability in Thailand. It is also an expansion of an existing relationship between Lombard Odier and KBank Private Banking.
The first step was KAsset launching its Target Net Zero equity strategy at the end of 2023 which utilises Lombard Odier’s expertise to build portfolios.
Kattiya Indaravijaya, chief executive, KASIKORNBANK, said: “Financial institutions play a pivotal role as an upstream player in the economic system. KBank is committed to conducting our business in accordance with the principles of a Bank of Sustainability in order to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders. We have continuously taken concrete actions to promote environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives with the aim of creating positive impacts on a wide scale. Moreover, KBank is committed to achieving the net zero goal. We are therefore pleased to see this collaborative effort on sustainable investment between KAsset and Lombard Odier. Both companies, which have long been in partnership, have attached importance to sustainability.
“This synergy will help uplift investment products to the next level, thus delivering long-term growth of returns to investors with the shared goal of creating a sustainable world.”
Hubert Keller, senior managing partner, Lombard Odier, added: “We are looking at the transition to net zero as a profound economic transformation –one that is unfolding at a speed and scale that we think much of the market is still underestimating. At Lombard Odier, we believe system changes resulting from the transition will result in changes in business models, in value chains and in the organisation of our economy, and provide unprecedented investment opportunities to investors. Our ability to reach net zero remains the single most important component of the sustainability transition across all companies and industries and requires a thorough rethink of how we deploy our capital. Our role as an investment firm is to help our clients navigate risks resulting from the transition, as well as helping them identify the many new opportunities that are emerging at the same time.”
As of 5 March 2024, Bettina Ducat will serve as co-head of Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM).
Her base will be located in Geneva, and she will operate within the group as a limited partner.
Along with managing partner Jean-Pascal Porcherot, Ducat will oversee LOIM, Lombard Odier’s asset management subsidiary.