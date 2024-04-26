The parent company of Brazil’s alternative investment platform, Vinci Partners Investments, has reached a deal to buy MAV Capital, a Brazilian alternative asset manager with about R$550m ($106m) in assets under management that focuses in the agricultural sector.
MAV Capital, established in 2021, is an alternative asset manager focused on the agribusiness industry, led by a skilled management team with an established history.
The team manages about R$550m in assets across five investment vehicles, which include more than 35 in-house structured credit activities in a range of fields, including agribusiness, real estate, and infrastructure.
Moreover, the senior management team of MAV has over two decades of expertise and is led by André Ito, a seasoned expert with prior experience in large financial firms.
The team oversees capital pools using closed-end fund structures with up to ten-year lockup periods. Their primary approach focuses on acquiring debt instruments in the agribusiness field, with two vintages issued between 2021 and 2023.
Alessandro Horta, Vinci Partners’ chief executive officer and director stated: “We are thrilled to announce this transaction and welcome the MAV team to our platform. We firmly believe that MAV’s exceptional team will be a great addition to the platform and will act as a powerful catalyst to solidify our presence in the agribusiness landscape.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Access to credit poses a significant challenge for producers, driving them towards private credit and capital markets, which translates into a sizeable market opportunity to Vinci. Having a dedicated, first-class team with extensive experience and a proven track record deploying capital to the sector allows us to expand our franchise and tackle this opportunity. This transaction is aligned with Vinci’s long-term goals of broadening its business lines and building leading franchises.”
Ito added: “We are extremely happy to join Vinci, as we see a strong business and cultural fit. Combining our extensive expertise in originating operations across the agricultural sector with Vinci’s well-established platform and distribution capabilities will be pivotal in expanding the franchise and crafting a leading solutions provider in the segment.”
Furthermore, the transaction is scheduled for completion in Q3 2024, will include an initial cash component and an earnout structure in 2028. MAV Capital’s acquisition is not expected to have a substantial impact on the company’s short-term results.
Vinci was advised financially by Seneca Evercore and legally by Lefosse Advogados and MAV Capital was represented by Themudo Lessa Advogados in its legal capacity.