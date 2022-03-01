Standard Chartered India appoints head of wealth management

Standard Chartered Bank India has appointed Saurabh Jain as its head of wealth management.

Jain will take over from Samrat Khosla, who is taking on a new role within the firm. He was previously CEO of Standard Chartered Securities and before becoming the head of deposit products and client acquisition with Standard Chartered Bank India.

Furthermore, he will report to Kusal Roy, Head, Consumer, Private and Business Banking (CPBB) India and Eugene Puar, Head, Wealth Management ASEAN, South Asia, and Singapore.

The bank has made a number of hires in recent weeks.

In addition, it has made a number of senior leader appointments to its consumer, private and business banking (CPBB) business.

This includes Mohamed Keraine as global head, digital for Standard Chartered CPBB. He joins from ING, where he began his career with ING Direct France in 2006. Most recently, he held the role of head of retail development Asia where he leveraged his experience and even launched the first digital bank in the Philippines.

Keraine will be responsible for the digital agenda across CPBB. He joins the bank on 28 March 2022 and will report to Judy Hsu, CEO, CPBB.