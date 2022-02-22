Standard Chartered makes wave of senior appointments for CPBB arm

Standard Chartered has made a number of senior leader appointments to its consumer, private and business banking (CPBB) business.

This includes Mohamed Keraine as global head, digital for Standard Chartered CPBB. He joins from ING, where he began his career with ING Direct France in 2006. Most recently, he held the role of head of retail development Asia where he leveraged his experience and even launched the first digital bank in the Philippines.

Keraine will be responsible for the digital agenda across CPBB. He joins the bank on 28 March 2022 and will report to Judy Hsu, CEO, CPBB.

Judy Hsu, CEO, CPBB, said: “As we increasingly shift how we service our clients to digital channels and scale Business Banking by acquiring SME clients digitally through partnerships, the deep expertise and extensive experiences of Mohamed and Xie Wen will be invaluable to Standard Chartered. This is an exciting time for us as we accelerate our digital transformation and I look forward to their leadership to take our business to greater heights.”

Furthermore, Jessie Li has been appointed head of CPBB in Singapore. She will report to Samir Subberwal, head of CPBB, Asia, and Patrick Lee, Cluster CEO, Singapore and ASEAN markets.

Li was most recently head of CPBB, China, and deputy chief executive, Standard Chartered Bank China.

Subberwal said: “Asia is the growth engine of our CPBB business and in particular, Singapore is among the top markets for us. Meeting clients’ needs via smart digital channels and with innovative products is becoming ever more important. We are delighted that Jessie will bring her wealth of experience to further the erstwhile positive trajectory in Singapore and take the business to its next phase of growth.”

Lee added: “As an international bank, it is our priority to develop talent with global expertise and provide opportunities for them to take on leadership positions across our network. This facilitates the flow of best-in-class talent beyond borders. Today, we have Singaporean talent in senior leadership roles across Asia, including CPBB Head roles in Hong Kong and Indonesia.

“I am pleased to welcome Jessie to the Singapore franchise. With her astute leadership and diversified retail banking experience spanning three decades, I am confident that Jessie will lead our CPBB business in Singapore to reach new heights.”