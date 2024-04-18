In an effort to further satisfy the demands of Hong Kong investors, Endowus, the digital wealth adviser in Asia and an independent, conflict-free adviser in Hong Kong, has launched its wealth management platform.

Endowus’ objective is to offer evidence-based advice, access, and execution to international funds spanning public markets, private markets, and hedge funds at a fair, transparent fee to individuals, family offices, charities, and endowments.

The full service rollout provides Hong Kong-based investors with more options, tailored guidance, and control over their investment.

Endowus’ fee-only business strategy eliminates typical bank fees, which lowers investing costs and increases returns. This coincides with the interests of the client, as opposed to traditional players that charge large fees or have conflicts of interest, such as financial advisers who promote high commission products.

Moreover, Endowus’ conflict-free business model is similar to that of established countries like Australia, the UK, Switzerland, portions of the European Union, and the US, where such commissions are already prohibited by regulations.

It intends to spread the strategy to Hong Kong and Singapore, where it has over $5bn in group assets.

The Endowus app has been refined with a bilingual version that allows clients to effortlessly invest toward their life objectives. It also provides custom-built portfolios for experienced investors and single-fund portfolios with Endowus Fund Smart.

Endowus has also launched its Flagship Portfolios, Singapore’s widely used portfolio, in Hong Kong which includes globally diversified funds geared to individual risk tolerance and investment horizons.

Furthermore, the Flagship Portfolios offer diversified, risk-adjusted returns, crafted from global fund managers like Amundi, BlackRock, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and PIMCO, starting May 2024.

The Flagship Portfolios are discretionary portfolios selected by international specialists and managed by the Endowus Investment Office.

These portfolios are concentrated on performance tracking, portfolio creation optimisation, and constructing block funds. The office also makes use of its background in wealth management, family offices, and the public and private markets.

Gregory Van, co-founder & CEO of Endowus, stated: “Our full-service launch in Hong Kong is a testament to Endowus’ commitment to meeting the sophisticated needs of Hong Kong investors through continuous innovation. Through our proprietary investment technology, we are not only able to enhance the digital wealth management experience, but also democratise access to investment opportunities that were previously out of reach for many. We are deeply committed to the Hong Kong market and are excited to empower our clients here to invest better, and on their own terms.”