Schroders Australia names new private wealth chief

Schroders Australia hires head of private wealth arm. Credit: Can Pac Swire / Flickr (Creative Commons).

British wealth adviser Schroders has hired Theone Star as the new head of its private wealth business in Australia.

In her new role, Star will report to chief executive Sam Hallinan and will steer the company’s alliances in the private wealth industry.

Star will be responsible to explore new options to provide customers with the company’s solutions.

Prior to joining Schroders, Star was a part of Centennial Property Group. During her stint at Centennial, Star served as the director of private wealth since 2019 as well as served high-net worth (HNW) and family office customers.

Star also looked after the marketing, investor relations, registry and other requitement of the clients.

Before joining Centennial, she was associated with Australian Unity Wealth for a period of 14 years, with the last role being of national head of private markets unit.

Hallinan was quoted by Financial Standard as saying: “Theone brings over 20 years’ experience working in asset management for high-net worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients, both domestically and internationally, to the team.

“In her wide-ranging career she has demonstrated a proven track record in understanding the product needs of private wealth clients and working with them to devise optimal outcomes.”

Hallinan further added: “The appointment comes at a time of significant opportunity for Schroders, given our expanding suite of public and private markets investment strategies and focus on sustainable strategies that are well suited to the needs of high-net worth and family office clients.”

In January this year, Schroders announced the restructure of its overall leadership team with a string of new appointments. With the reshuffle, the company aimed to promote group CIO Johanna Kyrklund and global head of equities Rory Bateman to jointly lead its Investment business.