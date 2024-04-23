With effect from April 17, 2024, Bank of Singapore has designated Rickie Chan to assume another role of chief executive of its Hong Kong branch. He is presently the bank’s Hong Kong branch’s head of private banking, Greater China.
Chan takes over for Cindy Wong, who will stay on as an adviser through 31 May 2024, to facilitate a seamless transfer.
Moreover, Chan will oversee the risk and governance of Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong branch in his capacity as CEO.
In his position as head of private banking, Greater China, Hong Kong branch, he is going to spearhead the bank’s expansion and outreach throughout the region.
Bank of Singapore has hired around 150 people in the previous two years (2022 and 2023), expanding its presence in the area. Similarly, during the same time frame, assets managed from the region grew by almost 10%.
Chan began working with Bank of Singapore on 15 February 2024. He has worked in financial markets, wealth management, and private banking for more than 28 years.
Prior to joining bank of Singapore, he held positions as head of global wealth management, Greater China at Credit Suisse, and chief executive of the Hong Kong office. He also oversaw the transformation of the Hong Kong market under his stay at Credit Suisse.
Additionally, Chan has had a number of high-level executive positions at Goldman Sachs‘ private wealth management division in Hong Kong and Barclays Bank PLC.
Wong began her career at Bank of Singapore in November 2015, and in 2021 he was appointed chief executive of the Hong Kong branch.
Under her direction, the bank’s Hong Kong branch strengthened its skills by increasing the range of goods and services it offered to cater to the various needs of its customers.
Along with steering the Bank of Singapore’s extensive change initiatives in Hong Kong, Wong also played a active part in fortifying the risk and governance structure of the branch.
Jason Moo, chief executive officer of Bank of Singapore said: “While we are focused on growing the business, we also want to ensure that we can support this growth with the right capabilities and processes in place to meet risk and regulatory requirements.
‘‘Rickie is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of success that inspires trust and confidence. His deep knowledge of the business environment and regulatory landscape in Greater China, combined with his extensive experience, will be invaluable in driving the continued growth of our Hong Kong hub to strengthen the bank’s position as a leading wealth manager in Asia.”