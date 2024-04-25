Goldman Sachs Group has named Hidehiro Imatsu as president and representative director of Goldman Sachs Japan (GSJCL), with effect from 3 June 2024.
In addition, Imatsu will join the company’s global management committee.
Currently headquartered in the company’s Hong Kong office, Imatsu is co-head of the Asia Pacific fixed income, currency, and commodities franchise as well as co-head of global interest rate products trading.
When he moves to Tokyo to take on the post of President of GSJCL, he will continue to play these responsibilities.
David Solomon, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs, shared: “Imatsu brings extensive leadership experience and a deep knowledge of Goldman Sachs’ franchise and our clients in Japan to his new responsibilities, having led several of our key businesses over the course of his more than two decades at the firm.”
Goldman Sachs originally established an overseas office in Japan in 2024, marking five decades since then.
Under its freshly appointed management in Japan, Goldman Sachs will continue to offer clients the most effective service as foreign investors concentrates their attention on the Japanese market and the nation’s notable corporations seek to broaden their worldwide reach.
