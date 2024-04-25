In honour of the Month of the Military Child, the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has shown gratitude to Goldman Sachs executives for partnering with the organisation to use the Goldman Sachs Gives (GS Gives) programme to give military families unique opportunities and steadfast support.

With the help of the GS Gives programme, more than sixty Goldman Sachs executives have linked their individual contributions to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, supporting the latter’s efforts to provide college scholarships and guidance on education to children of fallen military personnel.

Nearly $1.7m has been raised for Gold Star scholar support due to the commitment of industry veterans and Goldman Sachs’ charitable matching programme.

This funding has enabled 270 years of college study and generated an estimated $27m in societal effect.

David Kim, co-founder of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation stated: “The significance of the partnership between Goldman Sachs executives and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation extends far beyond monetary contributions. It embodies the core values of compassion, generosity, and commitment to service to our military veterans that define it. We are extremely grateful for the dedication and impact this program has had on our Gold Star scholars.”

Goldman Sachs executives’ scholarships have provided an avenue of opportunity for military families, allowing them to pursue further studies and aspire for a better future.

Furthermore, earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group overall reported net revenues of $14.21bn and net earnings of $4.13bn for Q1 2024.

This is 16% higher year-on-year and 26% higher than the last quarter.

In addition, diluted earnings per common share (EPS) was $11.58 and annualised return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) was 14.8%.

David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, shared: “Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our world-class and interconnected franchises and the earnings power of Goldman Sachs. We continue to execute on our strategy, focusing on our core strengths to serve our clients and deliver for our shareholders.”