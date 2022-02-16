Natixis IM names new head for global market strategy, solutions, international

Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) has appointed Mabrouk Chetouane as its new head of global market strategy, solutions, international.

In his new role, Chetouane will guide and manage the firm’s global market strategy team, which develops the in-house macroeconomic, asset allocation and investment views within Natixis IM Solutions.

Besides research, he will supervise the team’s collaboration in the multi- investment process and strategic asset allocation modelling for public and private markets.

Chetouane will also play an active part in Natixis Solutions’ strategy and collaborate with senior management as well as affiliates and the US Solutions teams.

He will be based in Paris and will work under Natixis IM Solutions International head Claire Martinetto.

Commenting on the appointment, Martinetto said: “As we continue to enhance the full capabilities of our Solutions business, Chetouane will play a key role in developing macro strategy and research that supports client portfolios and puts their needs front and centre.

“He will also work in close collaboration with our US team as well as our range of affiliates to support investors with their asset allocation decisions. He has a wealth of knowledge and industry experience and I look forward to welcoming him to Natixis IM.”

Chetouane has over 20 years of experience in macro-economic forecasting.

He previously worked at BFT Investment Managers, where he was head of Research and Strategy. Prior to that, he held various roles at IHS Global Insight and Banque de France.