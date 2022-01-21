Julius Baer builds team for Spanish intermediaries market

Swiss private lender Julius Baer has formed a new team to meet the needs of its intermediaries clients in Spain.

With a stint of nearly 25 years in the intermediaries space, Claudio Beretta will lead the team from its base in Madrid.

Beretta has been with Julius Baer since 2011 and held several management roles at the bank.

Most recently, he spearheaded Julius Baer’s intermediaries business in French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland and in Monaco.

Claudia Linares, who joined the bank earlier this month, will be responsible for the development of the intermediaries Spanish market.

Executive director Linares, with a financial career spanning over 23 years, was part of UBS’ financial intermediaries Spain team from 2010 onwards.

She took charge of UBS’ Spanish intermediaries operations in 2019.

Before 2010, Linares held several positions at UBS in Spain and private banking at Lloyds TSB Bank.

Carlos Navarro Sabán and Jorge Saavedra Doménech are also part of the new team.

Sabán has been working as a business developer intermediaries in Spain for Julius Baer since 2018. Prior to that, Sabán spent three years as an investment adviser at Julius Baer’s Zurich headquarters.

Doménech recently joined Julius Baer after working with UBS in Spain for 14 years.

Between 1998 and 2007, Doménech worked with Banco Inversis and Banco Santander in Spain.

In the months that will follow, the Swiss lender plans to expand the team.

Julius Baer head intermediaries Western Europe and head intermediaries Iberia Claudio Beretta said: “I am delighted to announce the hiring of Claudia and Jorge, who are both proven experts in our field and will form our newly created team in Spain together with Carlos.

“Drawing on decades of experience in empowering sophisticated intermediaries worldwide, the team starts its activities with a strong foundation and with a comprehensive offering that is specifically designed to cater to the needs of professional intermediaries and multi-family offices looking for wealth planning, wealth management and wealth financing solutions.”