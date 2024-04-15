With immediate effect, New York Community Bancorp has added four eminent professionals to its leadership team.
The company’s dedication to improving its operational capabilities, improving its compliance and risk framework, and promoting sustainable growth is reflected in these significant hires.
Joseph Otting, president and CEO shared: “We are thrilled to welcome Craig, Bao, Scott and James to our executive team. Their collective expertise and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives forward and solidifying our position as a leading regional bank. These appointments underscore New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and integrity, as it continues to deliver value to shareholders and service to our customers.”
The following people will become part of the executive management team:
- Craig Gifford, SEVP, chief financial officer: Gifford, who has over 30 years of banking expertise, has directed physical operations for US Bancorp, Guaranty Financial Group, and Ernst and Young LLP. He has experience navigating financial situations, raising funds, and producing profitable results.
- Bao Nguyen, SEVP, general counsel & chief of staff: With more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, Nguyen provided regulatory advice on complicated transactions to private equity firms, fintech companies, and financial institutions. Additionally, he was employed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in senior capacities.
- Scott Shepherd, SEVP, head of commercial real estate lending: Shepherd is a senior executive with over two decades of experience, manages commercial real estate teams that generate value through lending, debt restructuring, financing, and investment. He formerly worked as managing director for The Ruth Group and established Archbell Capital.
- James Simons, EVP, special adviser to the CEO: Simons, brings over 45 years of banking expertise to this newly created position, where he will provide guidance on credit administration, portfolio management, and lending projects. He has served as senior credit executive/chief credit officer with First Citizens Bank, Associated Bank, Guaranty Bancorp, and US Bancorp.
New York Community Bancorp, the parent corporation of Flagstar Bank, N.A., is headquartered in Hicksville, New York, and has reported assets of $114bn, loans of $86bn, and deposits of $82bn as of 31 December, 2023.
