Janus Henderson hires new chief executive

Janus Henderson Group has appointed Ali Dibadj as the new CEO of the company, effective on 27 June 2022.

Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil, who will step down as CEO and a member of the board on 31 March 2022.

Weil will serve as an adviser to the company through 30 June 2022 to support the orderly transfer of responsibilities.

Dibadj joins Janus Henderson from AllianceBernstein (AB), where he was CFO and head of Strategy since February 2021. He also worked as a portfolio manager for AB Equities from 2017.

From April 2020 to February 2021, Dibadj served as AB’s Finance and Strategy head.

He was appointed to co-lead AB’s Strategy Committee in 2019 and worked as senior research analyst with Bernstein Research Services during the period between 2006 and 2020.

Prior to joining AB, Dibadj worked in the management consulting space, including in companies such as McKinsey & Company and Mercer.

Janus Henderson Group board of directors chairman Richard Gillingwater said: “We are pleased to appoint Ali Dibadj as the Company’s next CEO.

“As part of our CEO transition planning, we conducted an extensive internal and external search to identify an executive who both understands our business and has the necessary strategic expertise to help drive the firm’s next phase of growth for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.”

Speaking on his appointment, Dibadj said: “I am delighted to join Janus Henderson and look forward to having the opportunity to lead such a talented group of professionals at an important time for the Company and the industry. I have long admired Janus Henderson’s commitment to deliver for its clients with investment and servicing excellence.

“The executive team, the Board, and I look forward to identifying, expediting, and capturing growth and innovation that creates value for our clients, employees, shareholders, communities, and all stakeholders.”

Janus Henderson named CFO Roger Thompson to lead the firm as interim CEO until Dibadj takes office.

Gillingwater added: “On behalf of the Board, I also want to extend my appreciation to Roger Thompson for stepping into the role of Interim CEO during this important period of transition. Roger is representative of the deep bench of talent we have at Janus Henderson.”

