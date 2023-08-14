Hendry will assist in launching a brand-new Evelyn Partners firm offering clients cyber security services.

He has worked in the business sector and spent ten years with the Big 4, where he advised customers in the FTSE350 and other comparable market caps on all facets of information and cyber risk, including strategic, legal, and post-incident change.

Furthermore, Hendry has served as DWF’s director of cyber security for the last three years.

DWF is an international provider of business and legal services.

Tom Shave, partner at Evelyn Partners commented: “The new practice will help our clients to address cyber security issues such as meeting the exacting standards introduced by recent and upcoming regulations, the expectations set by business partners, consumers, and insurers, as well as defending against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats being faced by modern businesses. I look forward to working closely with Mark to help grow our cyber security practice and to establish Evelyn Partners as a go-to name for these services.”

Hendry added: “I’m excited to be joining a forward-thinking firm that has a genuine desire to provide top-class advice and services to clients. This is something I take personal pride in myself so culturally Evelyn Partners feels like an excellent home. The firm holds some amazing client relationships across the business advisory and asset management practices, and I know from personal experience how significant cyber-risk is to both businesses as well as individuals. The opportunity to serve those clients, to build a cyber practice full of leading experts that genuinely help clients to address their cyber issues in a tailored, practical, and pragmatic way, is very exciting.”

Evelyn Partners announced earlier this month that a team of specialists from wealth management Millen Capital will join the firm’s Liverpool branch.

This move continues Evelyn Partners’ expansion in the North West.