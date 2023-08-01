Richard Dawes, head of strategic partnerships, Evelyn Partners

This move continues Evelyn Partners’ expansion in the North West.

Angus Millen established Millen Capital in 1999 to offer successful entrepreneurs and professionals an all-inclusive asset management solution.

In total, five employees will transfer from Millen Capital to Evelyn Partners as a result of the transaction.

The founding partner of Millen Capital, Angus Millen, joins Evelyn Partners, alongside with chartered wealth manager Gareth Lyttle CFA, and certified financial planner and wealth manager Vicki Harper.

Linda O’Neill and Ruby Leigh, both experienced administrators, will also be joining.

As a part of Evelyn Partners’ succession planning programme for business owners, the Millen Capital team joins Evelyn Partners.

These agreements provide for the smooth transition of clients and employees to Evelyn Partners while it purchases the company’s assets.

Tilney and Smith & Williamson merged to form Evelyn Partners in 2020.

As a result, Evelyn Partners has close connection to Liverpool because the former company was established there in 1836.

The company’s Liverpool office, which is housed in the landmark Liver Building on the dock, provides clients with financial planning and investment management services.

Angus Millen, founding partner of Millen Capital

Millen said: “I’ve long admired Evelyn Partners’ approach, service ethic and performance and I’m proud they found the same values here at Millen Capital after approaching us about a potential collaboration. Their extensive experience and financial rigour provide me with great comfort, particularly during these turbulent economic times. Evelyn Partners’ additional skills and expertise will complement our own and ensure we continue to nurture, preserve, and grow our clients’ wealth. We are excited for the future and look forward to continuing to serve our clients in our new home.”

Richard Dawes, head of strategic partnerships at Evelyn Partners, added: “I’m delighted that Angus and the team are joining Evelyn Partners. This is the tenth deal in our adviser succession scheme which provides business owners with a long-term home for their clients and team. Clients will continue to enjoy an excellent, personalised service from the team while at the same time benefiting from our unrivalled range of bespoke service and the heavy investments we have made to technology.”