He replaces Daniel Taverna as CEO of EFG Bank von Ernst, who has been designated head of private banking Liechtenstein for EFG.

Wehrli will be reporting to Franco Polloni, head of Switzerland & Italy region at EFG.

Stationed in Vaduz in his new post, Wehrli will concentrate on bolstering EFG’s position in Liechtenstein and promoting business growth.

In the fields of wealth management and private banking, Wehrli has almost 30 years of experience.

After eight years as a member of the group executive management and head of intermediaries and private banking, regional management from 2020, he leaves VP Bank AG Liechtenstein and joins EFG.

Furthermore, before joining the executive board of St. Galler Kantonalbank, Wehrli served as the head of external asset managers.

Prior to that, when he began his career in 1996, he had a number of managerial positions and client relationship roles at Credit Suisse private banking and UBS.

Polloni stated: “I am delighted that Tobias has joined EFG as the new CEO of EFG Bank von Ernst AG (Liechtenstein). With his extensive knowhow and vast experience, as well as his proven leadership skills, I am convinced that he will successfully drive EFG’s further growth from Liechtenstein. I would also like to thank Daniel for his great commitment and valuable contribution to EFG over the past 18 years. I am very pleased that Daniel is now taking on the role of Head of Private Banking Liechtenstein and that we will thus continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience.”

EFG Bank von Ernst AG is EFG International‘s completely owned Liechtenstein affiliate. It is strategically essential for EFG because of its proximity to Switzerland and being within the European Economic Area (EEA).

The bank meets the needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with residences in Liechtenstein and the EEA, as well as independent asset managers and other intermediaries in the Liechtenstein market, by providing them with specialised advisory services that utilise the bank’s broad investment experience.