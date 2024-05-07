Guy Harrison was appointed CEO of TrustQuay Viewpoint (TQVP), an established SaaS technology solution provider for the corporate services and trust industry.
The primary objective of this significant leadership appointment is to propel the business’s worldwide expansion and facilitate the digital revolution within the Trust and Corporate Service Provider (TCSP) sector.
Harrison has a recognised background with notable innovations and growth in AML and KYC compliance across multiple organisations.
His prior jobs include managing director at IHS Markit, general manager at Dow Jones Risk and Compliance, CEO at SmartSearch, and strategic leadership roles at Goldman Sachs.
At each of these organisations, he has significantly advanced efficiency in operations and regulatory compliance solutions with an extensive history of revenue growth.
Heath Davies, chairman of the board, stated: “Guy’s extensive background in driving technological and operational improvements at major firms makes him exceptionally suited to lead TrustQuay Viewpoint through its next phase of growth and innovation. We are confident that Guy’s expertise will significantly enhance our market presence, accelerate our strategic initiatives and support our customers and prospects on their digital transformation journey.”
Commenting on his appointment Harrison added: “I am honoured to lead TrustQuay Viewpoint at this transformative time in our industry. With over 600 clients globally we are already recognised as the industry champion and our SaaS solutions are setting the pace for digital transformation. I am excited to join the leadership team, harness my experience and lead our dedicated global teams.”
TrustQuay Viewpoint is a technology company focused on the worldwide trust and corporate services sector.
It has a 40-year history of supporting over 600 clients in more than 60 jurisdictions, and develops modern SaaS solutions adapted to the sector’s unique demands.
Last year, TrustQuay and Viewpoint merged and formed a technology supplier for the wealth, trust, corporate, and funds services sectors, with headquarters in the UK.