Keith Hale, group CEO, TrustQuay

The merger of TrustQuay and Viewpoint resulted in the formation of a technology supplier for the wealth, trust, corporate, and funds services sectors, with headquarters in the UK.

For the first time, the united company offers over 660 clients in Europe and Asia access to the beneficial assets of both businesses.

These clients include corporate service providers, trust and fund administrators, PLCs, family offices, trust banks, attorneys, and accounting firms.

More capabilities, broader coverage of regulatory settings, and improved worldwide customer service will all benefit customers.

This support service currently extends to 46,000 operational users in more than 80 different jurisdictions, and it covers a wide range of entity administration, client accounting, practise management, compliance, governance, and workflow solutions.

With 270 employees across 12 offices in places like Jersey, Guernsey, the UK, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, the company is now able to deliver more product innovation, scale up professional services, customer support, and expansion of business, and increase growth across all key product areas.

Rolf Heemskerk, CEO of Viewpoint, is joining the board and has been appointed to CIO of the combined company as a result of the transaction.

Rolf Heemsherk, group CIO, TrustQuay.

Keith Hale, group CEO of TrustQuay and Viewpoint, comments: “Our newly combined product capabilities, development scale and global customer service coverage mean we will be able to offer our customers and the wider market a unique range of solutions. By joining forces, our offering now spans entity management, practice management, regulatory compliance, workflow and digital capabilities for corporate services providers, trust administrators, law firms and trust banks, as well as an increasing product set for global corporates and fund administrators.”

Rolf Heemskerk, CIO of the group, adds: “TrustQuay and Viewpoint are a highly complementary fit, from product capability, geographic coverage, through to organisational strength. I’m looking forward to working with Keith and our combined management teams to bring together the talents of both organisations and the strengths of our products.”

Hg, a prominent investor in European and transatlantic software and services companies, and BPEA EQT, the Asian private equity arm of EQT, a purpose-driven global investing organisation in active ownership methods, are shareholders in the combined company.