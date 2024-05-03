Private Advisor Group, an independent wealth management firm, has welcomed Ethan Campbell, wealth adviser of Stones River Wealth Management, to its adviser community.

The team, which is based in Woodbury, Tennessee, also includes Alana Hale, the office administrator, and Collin Reed, a wealth adviser. With a focus on comprehensive financial planning, the company presently manages client assets valued at an estimated $90m.

Campbell learned about Private Advisor Group from Brandon Edwards, the managing partner of EPM Financial, a company that is affiliated with Private Advisor Group. He had selected Private Advisor Group for their multi-custodian service, increased suite of technology, and competitive pricing.

Moreover, Campbell will join EPM’s branch to obtain native assistance while maintaining his existing brand.

EPM and Private Advisor Group have created a cohesive team environment that fosters a shared desire to enable the field to positively impact the people they serve.

Verne Marble, director of business development at Private Advisor Group said: “Mr. Campbell’s decision to join Private Advisor Group underscores our commitment to providing top-tier support and resources to financial professionals seeking to elevate their practice. His knowledge and reputation further enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service and value.”

Edwards added: “The alignment with Private Advisor Group through EPM Financial exemplifies our dedication to fostering strategic partnerships that empower advisers to thrive in today’s dynamic financial landscape. We are proud to extend our robust support network to Mr. Campbell, enhancing his ability to deliver exceptional value and service to his clients.”

Private Advisor Group was founded in 1997, is a financial services organisation with over $31.5bn in assets under management.

The firm uses its capabilities to deliver strategies that improve financial results for individual investors while also inspiring growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a customer-oriented approach in independent financial adviser practices.