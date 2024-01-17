Private Advisor Group, an expanding independent wealth management company in the US, welcomes the addition of Drake Financial Services to its network of advisers.
Robert K. Drake serves as the company’s leader. For more than 30 years, Drake, who inherited his father’s business, has been offering clients comprehensive asset management solutions.
Drake Financial Services, located in Troy, Michigan, is in charge of managing assets valued at over $100m.
The core of the company is the financial advocate approach, a complete approach that assists customers in making sense of complex financial decisions and implements wealth-building tactics.
Furthermore, Drake Financial Services considered a number of aspects while making decisions, including the Private Advisor Group’s alignment and equity programme, succession planning, community of advisors, technology, and service offerings.
The firm’s scalable growth strategy has been reinforced, and company processes and client service have been improved, due to its partnership with Private Advisor Group.
Verne Marble, director of business development at Private Advisor Group commented: “As the wealth management industry continues to evolve, we provide independent advisers with the best-in-class solutions and technology they need to stay one step ahead. We welcome Bob and his team at Drake Financial Services to the Private Advisor Group family and look forward to growing with them to meet their evolving client and business needs.”
Providing comprehensive wealth management, Drake Financial Services involves its clients in a structured financial planning process that highlights the team’s specific expertise in portfolio allocation, retirement income projections, funding for education, tax and liability management, estate planning, and risk management.
“We decided to join Private Advisor Group because we recognised that they are committed to the success of their advisers,” added Drake. “We were looking for a forward-looking firm that could provide us with the right mix of strategic guidance, scale, accessibility, and leading technology—and was guided by the mindset of taking care of their clients. Additionally, we are now plugged into a deeply committed community of advisers, and we are eager to engage with our peers and colleagues through the various pathways that Private Advisor Group offers.”