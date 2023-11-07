Nathalie Wallace, chief sustainability officer at Edmond de Rothschild.

Edmond de Rothschild is a conviction-driven investment institution that has continually held the view that investments need to have a social impact such as sustainability. To illustrate this belief, the group has launched a number of ESG projects.

With a strong commitment to this strategy, Wallace will be in charge of all the group’s green initiatives in private banking and asset management. She will leverage her knowledge and vision to advance the investment house’s strategic ESG policy.

The in-depth ESG work that the company started many years ago will be carried out under Wallace’s direction.

She will work closely with the investment teams to guarantee that the sustainability objectives of clients are met.

Wallace will expand upon Edmond de Rothschild’s dedication to promoting constructive social change, the calibre of the conviction-based investment portfolio, and its emphasis on taking immediate action.

In addition, she will be instrumental in reaching the objective of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as part of the recently announced commitment to the “Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative” (NZAM).

Located in Paris, Wallace will report to Cynthia Tobiano, deputy CEO group, and Christophe Caspar, global CEO Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.

Caspar stated: “We are delighted to welcome Nathalie to Edmond de Rothschild. She is a highly qualified professional who will strongly contribute to the further development of our ESG strategy, to which we have long been committed. She will take it a step further both in liquid assets and private markets, for the benefit of our clients.”

In order to drive the financing of the climate and social transformations, Wallace has over two decades of expertise integrating executive leadership, strategic vision, and portfolio management. Approximately 25 years of her career have been spent in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Her previous role before joining Edmond de Rothschild was as the global head sustainable investment for Natixis Investment Managers.

Furthermore, she also served as a board member at Mirova and Ostrum, chair of the CSR-SI committee, and a member of the executive, investment, and seed committees since September 2021.

Commenting on her appointment, Wallace added: “I am delighted to be joining a group that has always put financing the real economy and sustainability firmly at the heart of its concerns. The family has always promoted sustainable investing and I’m excited to be given the chance to help the organisation through the next stage of their ESG development.”