With effect from 10 May 2024, DBS Group Holdings has named seasoned technologist Eugene Huang as chief information officer (CIO).
Reporting to CEO Piyush Gupta, Huang will serve as a member of the DBS Group executive committee in this capacity.
Huang, a seasoned professional with a combined 36 years of technology and banking experience, joins DBS from Ping An Group, where he oversaw a staff of 22,000 workers that offered a comprehensive range of IT services to all of Ping An’s businesses, involving infrastructure, cybersecurity, middleware, and customer-facing apps.
In addition, he oversaw P&L as chairman and CEO of Ping An Technology, the Ping An Group’s technology division.
Huang is an American citizen who has worked for both start-ups and large international companies throughout his career and maintained positions in a number of prominent financial centres.
He worked for Salomon Smith Barney and Credit Suisse First Boston in New York for about a decade at the beginning of his career, and later worked for Citigroup and HSBC.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Moreover, Huang previously served as deputy general manager, chief technology officer, and chief operating officer at OneConnect Financial Technology, a technology services platform for financial institutions, listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019.
Han Kwee Juan, who has been serving as both the Singapore country head and the acting CIO for DBS since November 2023, will hand off the CIO position to Huang.
Following from 1 June, Juan will resume his full-time role as Singapore country head.
Piyush Gupta, DBS CEO, stated: “Eugene possesses a rare blend of deep business experience and technology expertise – as well as international exposure – which will serve DBS well as we continue to enhance our system resiliency while innovating for the future. His immediate focus will be to build on the work the bank has done since last year to strengthen our technology resiliency. He will be a strong addition to our leadership bench, and I look forward to his contributions as we continue to deliver on our promise of providing reliable and seamless banking to our customers.”