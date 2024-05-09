Allfunds and MainStreet Partners have teamed up to launch the Sustainability Navigator, a modern tool designed to simplify the creation of sustainable investment portfolios.

The collaboration between Allfunds and MainStreet will also provide asset managers and wealth managers with extensive data insights that comply with the frameworks of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Both firms have partnered together to develop the Sustainability Navigator, using their joint knowledge and abilities to create this product.

Since 2008, MainStreet Partners has provided exemplary skills in sustainability advising and proprietary data.

Allfunds, on the other hand, contributes its modern digital ecosystem and user-centric methodology, allowing for a seamless integration of the tool into Allfunds Connect for immediate access to customised data.

Users of the tool can get extensive reports on sustainable investments, ESG ratings, controversies, and taxonomy alignment, as well as upload their current portfolios.

Moreover, using over 8,500 issuers and ESG screening procedures, it also enables users to create bespoke portfolios compliant with the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation.

Key features of the Sustainability Navigator include:

Comprehensive data integration: Leveraging a vast database of over 8,500 issuers to offer rich and accurate insights on portfolio risk and positive contribution;

Real-time analysis and simulation: Empowering users to filter and analyse the sustainable universe in real time;

Streamlined sustainable portfolio construction: Simplifying the task of building sustainable portfolios with a tool developed purposefully in alignment with current EU sustainability regulation and frameworks, and

Enhanced user experience: Providing a seamless and intuitive journey for users to make informed choices without overwhelming complexities.

Juan de Palacios, chief strategy and product officer at Allfunds said: “We are thrilled to release this tool, showcasing the fruitful collaboration that has evolved since we announced Allfunds’ acquisition of MainStreet at the beginning of 2023. This undertaking aligns perfectly with our ambition to leverage MainStreet Partners’ leading sustainable data and expertise and integrate it seamlessly into Allfunds’ one stop-shop approach.”

Simone Gallo, managing director at MainStreet Partners added: “The development of the Sustainability Navigator, supported by Allfunds extensive distribution network, will bring MainStreet’s expertise to a wider audience. Together we have built a unique digital tool to automatise the main needs of several investors that want to build an Art.8 product or transform an Art.8 into and Art.9 product. Investors often ask how they build and audit several sustainable universes using thousands of data points that speak the language of the SFDR framework, in an efficient and cost-effective way. This new tool answers that question.”