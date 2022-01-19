Credit Suisse appoints new chief sustainability officer

Credit Suisse has appointed Emma Crystal as the new chief sustainability officer just days after the Swiss bank announced the abrupt departure of its chairman.

The move was reported by Reuters citing an internal memo.

Crystal will succeed Marisa Drew, who is leaving the organisation after 18 years to pursue another opportunity.

According to a Reuters report, Crystal will assume the new responsibility of 1 April 2022. She will directly report to chief executive Thomas Gottstein.

Later, a Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the appointment.

Emma Crystal is currently serving as a wealth management executive at the bank leading the International Wealth Management business for Northern & Western Europe.

She also heads international wealth management’s sustainable client solutions unit.

Gottstein was quoted by the news agency as saying: “Emma will be responsible for partnering with the divisions, regions and functions, to deliver on our existing Sustainability commitments, including expanding our wealth management product shelf, investment banking financing offering and net zero deliverables.”

The Swiss lender is yet to name the successor of Crystal in her current designation.

Earlier this week, Credit Suisse chairman António Horta-Osório resigned after the bank board initiated an internal investigation after he reportedly violated Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Axel Lehmann was named the successor with immediate effect.