Badr Al Olama, Ahmed Al Ahmadi, and Hamda AlMheiri have been re-elected to the board of directors of Shuaa Capital, and Darwish Alketbi and Nabil Ramadhan were chosen as new directors.
Olama succeeds as chairman, with Ramadhan and Ahmadi taking over as vice chairman and managing director of the board.
Acting CEO Wafik Ben Mansour stated: “I’m delighted to welcome our new board, who bring tremendous experience and fresh thinking, and I look forward to working with them to steer the company through the next stage of growth. Our vision is to position SHUAA at the forefront of the region’s asset management and investment banking arena, driving innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to our clients and shareholders.”
People moves
Moreover, digital solutions provider for the life insurance and wealth management sectors iPipeline has appointed Adam Boone as CFO.
Boone will lead the financial management activities for the global business as CFO of iPipeline. This includes advancing the firm’s strategy and spearheading its plans for growth.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Over a 17-year-plus career, Boone has a track record of building and managing global finance functions and cultivating impressive teams.
Previously, Boone built and scaled the global financial planning and analysis (FP&A) function for one of the largest technology investors in the world, OLX Group/Naspers Limited, as its operations expanded to over 40 countries and scaled to more than $1bn in annual revenue.
Pat O’Donnell, CEO at iPipeline said: “We could not be more pleased to welcome such an accomplished financial executive to the iPipeline team. Adam brings a wealth of corporate finance, strategy, FP&A, and investor relations expertise to our organization, and will play a critical role in our continued global growth. Adam is a proven leader with a strong vision for growth and is just as passionate as we are about using data-driven, digital technology to automate and streamline the insurance and financial services industries.