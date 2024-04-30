Fiera Capital Corporation, an independent asset manager, has launched its latest location in The Hague, Netherlands. The operations scheduled to be carried out from the office are subject to regulatory approval.
Jeroen van Rooij, who has been assigned to the established position of head of Benelux and Nordics Distribution, will be in charge of the Hague office. He will report to Klaus Schuster, executive director, and chief executive officer of EMEA.
Fiera Capital’s recent office opening is the company’s newest move toward global expansion as it keeps implementing its swift centralised distribution model, which includes a deliberate growth throughout the EMEA region.
The Hague office, the company’s fifth site in EMEA, will bolster Fiera Capital’s recognised capacity to cater to institutional and intermediate clients at every level of this market.
With a sole presence on the ground, it will function as the main hub for Fiera Capital’s investors and clients in the Nordics (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland) and Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg).
Schuster stated: “Our Dutch office opening is the next step in the growth of our rapid expansion in the EMEA region, with successful launches in Switzerland and Abu Dhabi in February this year. I believe Fiera is well-placed to tap into latent demand among institutional investors to diversify their asset allocations and, by extension, their public and private markets exposures. I am pleased to welcome Jeroen to our firm and look forward to working closely together to build Fiera Capital’s presence in the Benelux and Nordic markets.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Moreover, with an array of asset management expertise, Rooij will spearhead projects for strategic regional distribution and raise Fiera Capital’s local profile.
As a business development specialist in the Benelux and Nordic markets, he has held positions at Principal Asset Management, Robeco Asset Management, SEI Investments, ING Investment Management, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Rooij added: “I am thrilled to be joining Fiera Capital at this exciting juncture in the firm’s growth. Fiera has a fantastic mix of both private and public markets strategies that will serve to meet growing demand for private market capabilities and hybrid assets in Benelux and the Nordics, particularly among institutional investors. Additionally, the firm’s commitment to prioritising ESG considerations and sustainability in its investment philosophy is closely aligned with the values of our target clientele in the region.”