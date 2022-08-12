Credent Wealth Management combines business with Personal Wealth Partners

Credent Wealth Management has announced a business combination with Personal Wealth Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Personal Wealth Partners, which was established in 2014, will now operate under the Credent brand name.

The combined entity will have $1.8bn in assets under management and the addition of two new offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin takes the total number of Credent offices to six.

Credent’s existing offices are in Auburn, Indiana and Portage, Michigan, as well as in Waco and Plano, Texas.

Personal Wealth Partners partner and principal Daniel Steichen brings over three decades of experience in financial planning and management.

Credent Wealth Management CEO David Hefty said: “We are always interested in learning where successful independent advisors are in their careers, business cycles and succession planning.

“We respect and value the entrepreneurial spirit of our current and prospective partners, and we share a common understanding that we can do more for our clients together than we can on our own.”

Steichen said: “Credent presented me with multiple options for either merger or acquisition, depending on what I wanted for the next stage of my business cycle and career. While acquisition would have given me the freedom to focus solely on servicing my existing clients, I wanted to keep building the business that I started.

“Merging with Credent gives me the additional resources and control I need to make that happen. Credent offers long-term support for my clients and my team, which is very important to me.”