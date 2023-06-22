Murli Maiya

The Clifford Capital Holdings board of directors announces P. Murlidhar Maiya’s appointment as the new group chief executive officer and executive director of CCH.

By the end of the third quarter, Maiya will replace Clive Kerner.

Following the hiring of Maiya, Kerner will continue to work for CCH as a senior advisor until the end of the year, when he will retire.

Murlidhar is a skilled banker with thirty years of experience in executive positions across a variety of sectors.

He has more than 25 years of experience with JP Morgan, where he worked in all the significant markets around the Asia Pacific region, holding a variety of positions in Singapore, Hong Kong, and India.

Murlidhar supervised the JP Morgan coverage groups for the Asia Pacific region’s financial institutions, investment banking, debt capital markets, and equity capital markets.

His most recent post was head of equities capital markets for Asia Pacific at JP Morgan, which was situated in Hong Kong.

In the past, Maiya oversaw JP Morgan’s activities in South and Southeast Asia as CEO.

Sanjiv Misra, chairman of CCH, commented: “I am delighted that the Board’s rigorous and global search for a Group CEO has led us to the appointment of Murli. Murli’s deep experience in building businesses across Asia Pacific over the past 30 years will enable him to lead CCH to the next level of scale and excellence, in its evolution as a multi-strategy debt origination, distribution, and asset management platform.’’

Murli Maiya, GCEO-designate of CCH added: “I am excited to be joining CCH at this extraordinary time. I see my key mission as helping CCH address some of the E&S challenges in the region, through catalysing investments in a variety of sustainable areas. I look forward to working with its management team and eminent board in growing CCH’s reach and scale. As a naturalised Singaporean, I am also grateful to have been given the chance to serve a Singapore company and to shepherd its growth regionally.’’

‘’I am very pleased that we have attracted such a high-calibre candidate in Murli, and I wish him every success in his new role. I also look forward to supporting him, the management team, and the Board to ensure a seamless transition from the date of Murli’s appointment at the end of the third quarter until the end of the year,” said Clive Kerner, GCEO of CCH.