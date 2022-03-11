BNY Mellon CEO to retire in August; names Robin Vince as CEO-elect

The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) has announced that its CEO Thomas Gibbons will step down from his role and the company’s board on 31 August 2022, after 36 years of service.

The firm has named vice chairman and global market infrastructure head Robin Vince as the new CEO.

Vince will serve as CEO-elect and president and work closely with Gibbons to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities.

Before joining BNY Mellon, Vince worked at Goldman Sachs for 26 years.

Related

He held several key roles at the firm, including the positions of chief risk officer and member of the management committee.

He also served the roles of head of operations, head of global money markets, COO of the EMEA region, and CEO of Goldman Sachs International Bank.

BNY Mellon board of directors independent chair Joseph Echevarria said: “Since he joined BNY Mellon in 2020, Robin has made significant contributions to the business, and demonstrated a rigorous approach to strategy, execution and serving clients.

“In addition to his BNY Mellon experience, Robin brings a global perspective and an exceptional understanding of capital markets, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and a wealth of experience from his various leadership roles over 26 years at Goldman Sachs. This, together with the trust and respect Todd has for him, gives us great confidence that Robin is the right person to steer BNY Mellon through its exciting next chapter of history.”

Gibbons added: “As I prepare to retire, I cannot think of a better person than Robin to ensure the company capitalises on the broad range of opportunities ahead as the industry continues to evolve.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Private Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

“Robin has been a significant contributor to the company, our strategy, and growth agenda. He is someone I deeply respect and trust, and I look forward to working side-by-side with him to support the transition over the coming months while continuing to drive organic growth.”

Gibbons, who took over as BNY Mellon CEO in September 2019, put together a diverse leadership team and worked with the board of directors to develop and execute a leadership succession plan at the company.

Echevarria said: “As Todd retires after nearly four decades of service to the company and its shareholders, including his outstanding leadership through the global pandemic, we want to thank Todd for his many contributions.

“He has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our clients and his colleagues and was instrumental in building BNY Mellon into the institution it is today.”

Earlier this month, BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Nancy Keller-Go as the new global head of fiduciary, Global Family Office.