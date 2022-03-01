BNY Mellon Wealth Management appoints global head of fiduciary

BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Nancy Keller-Go as the new global head of fiduciary, Global Family Office.

In her new role, Keller-Go will oversee a global team of trust professionals serving as advisers to family offices, and charitable trusts, and foundations.

Based in Boston, she will work under BNY Mellon Wealth Management Family Office global head Vincent Hayes.

Hayes said: “Nancy has impeccable credentials with extensive leadership and management experience to support our global family office fiduciary offering.

“Our clients, prospects and COIs will find particularly attractive her focus on trusts, family legacy and transformative philanthropy; experience with domestic and non-US trust structures; and her close ties to the art and collector communities.”

Keller-Go has over two decades of experience in serving high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, families and charitable organisations.

She joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Bank of America Private Bank, where she managed a team of legal, accounting and financial planning professionals as Investment and Wealth Structuring market director.

Prior to that, she worked at Harvard Management Company as head of Estates and Special Investments. She also co-led the Gifts and Trusts team at Harvard.

Before joining Harvard, Keller-Go had a US domestic and international trusts and estates practice with Goodwin Procter and later with Day Pitney.

She also served as founding co-president of the Boston chapter of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

Keller-Go is also co-founder of a Massachusetts-based specialty wine retailer.

additionally, she is part of Professional Advisors Committee for The Boston Foundation and the inaugural director’s Council of the Harvard Art Museums.