The Bahnsen Group adds Sheppard Wealth Management to network

The Bahnsen Group to add Sheppard Wealth Management. Credit: naor4040 from Pixabay.

Wealth manager The Bahnsen Group has announced a plan to add Sheppard Wealth Management into its network to boost its business in the Pacific Northwest.

Based in Bend, Oregon, Sheppard Wealth Management currently operates under the leadership of its founder and president John Swanson.

Swanson, who established Sheppard Wealth Management in 2014, is set to become a private wealth advisor at The Bahnsen Group once the deal is closed.

In addition, Sheppard Wealth Management is expected to be completely incorporated and re-named under The Bahnsen Group brand.

The Bahnsen Group intends to complete the transaction by the end of the Q3 2022.

It seeks to locate the newly added firm at its office in Bend, with plan to transfer its private wealth advisor Drew Dill from his present base at Newport Beach, California to Bend to support the expansion.

The Bahnsen Group managing partner David Bahnsen said: “We have dozens of clients in the Pacific Northwest who will now benefit from a geographical footprint.

“We believe John to be a stellar advisor whose clients will benefit immensely from the scale and depth of what The Bahnsen Group offers.”

With $3.85bn in client assets, The Bahnsen Group currently has offices in Newport Beach, California, New York City, Minneapolis and Nashville.

Swanson said: “Everything about this transaction is to serve our clients better. “The Family Office offering of The Bahnsen Group, as well as its huge focus on tax, estate, and planning integration in their wealth services, offers us a platform on day one.”