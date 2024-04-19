The LGT Group Foundation Board has added two new members with significant financial experience: Gunn Waersted, a Norwegian national, and Helen Louise Heslop, a UK national. They began their time in office since 1 January 2024.
In 1995, Heslop obtained her UK chartered accounting qualification, having started her work at Price Waterhouse.
From 1997 to 2017, she worked in a variety of managerial financial roles in the banking and insurance industries in Europe and Asia.
Heslop held roles at Aviva (as group cell transformation director and Europe CFO) and GE Capital (as CFO consumer finance Thailand, CFO Nordic and Baltics GE Money Bank, and CFO GE Money Bank Western Europe).
She additionally operated over audit committees for a considerable amount of time in the UK financial services industry.
Waersted offers a plethora of professional knowledge in asset management and banking. She worked in a variety of notable Scandinavian financial firms from 1979 to 2016, and most recently as group executive vice president, head of wealth management, and CEO of Nordea Bank Norway at the financial services company Nordea.
Since 2016, she has held positions on the boards of numerous Nordic and foreign companies.
These positions include chair of the boards for global telecommunications Telenor, investment, and development firm Obton that focuses on renewable energy, oil, and gas company Petoro, and investment manager Fidelity International.
Furthermore, Waersted chaired the IT and Resilience Committee of Nationwide Building Society and served as a board member until recently.
Together Heslop and Waersted succeed Conrad Meyer, who has stepped down from the LGT Group Foundation Board at the end of December 2023.
Starting on January 1, 2024, Karen Fawcett, Mark Jordy, Thomas Piske, Dr. Peter Nussbaum, H.S.H. Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein (chairman), and H.S.H. Prince Hubertus von und zu Liechtenstein are also members of the LGT Group Foundation Board.