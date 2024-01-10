LGT Wealth Management has announced 11 new partners to the firm.
This news comes after a year of successful growth, including LGT Wealth Management acquiring abrdn Capital.
The partners include:
- Alice Gerry, business development director;
- Andrew Archer, investment manager;
- Daniel Fresnais, investment manager;
- Esther Clark, head of marketing & communications;
- Henry Wilson, senior portfolio manager;
- Robert Hardy, head of strategic partnerships;
- Scott Prout, business development director;
- Caroline Tye, head of proposition;
- Laurence Gagen, investment manager;
- Matthew Grange, investment manager, and
- Gregg Henderson, investment manager.
Ben Snee, CEO of LGT Wealth Management, said: “Our new Partners are testament to LGT’s entrepreneurial ethos and collegiate culture. We pride ourselves on taking the long view when cultivating talent and are delighted to recognise our new Partners, who have all worked hard to reach this milestone in their careers and embody LGT’s entrepreneurial ethos and collegiate culture. It is this long-term approach and mutually rewarding set of values that ensures our interests are aligned with our clients.
“We are a people business with a focus on ensuring our staff feel a genuine sense of belonging. We recently achieved the Great Place to Work certification, the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences and this is an important part of our identity and values.”
In addition, LGT Private Banking has increased its presence in Germany with an office in Frankfurt.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
As a result, LGT now serves HNW individuals, families, and entrepreneurs in four different regions of Germany.
After opening its first office in Hamburg in 2022, followed by Dusseldorf and Cologne, LGT now has a local presence in Frankfurt.
LGT offers not only traditional investment advice and wealth management, but planning, international real estate financing and philanthropy advisory. It also aids with impact and alternative investments.