The partnership will leverage InvestCloud Financial Supermarket FSM TM platform to digitally distribute financial offerings. Credit: InvestCloud, Inc.

InvestCloud has forged an alliance with asset managers AssetCo and Westwood Group to digitally distribute their diverse financial products in the US.

The fund managers’ investment strategies and financial products will be distributed via the InvestCloud Financial Supermarket FSM platform to financial advisors.

The partners also plan to extend the partnership to new markets across the globe.

The tie-up will also benefit AssetCo’s subsidiaries and associates, including River and Mercantile Group, SVM, Saracen, and Rize ETF.

InvestCloud CEO John Wise said: “InvestCloud has built the industry’s leading digital transformation platform with over $6tn in assets, and we continue to invest in the innovation of the financial sector with our development of the Financial Supermarket TM.

“These partnerships will offer tremendous distribution opportunities, with the potential to reach over 400 wealth management firms with over 20 million investor accounts currently on InvestCloud’s global platform. We are confident that following our success together in the US, we will continue to drive growth in other key global markets.”

InvestCloud’s Financial Supermarket (FSM) has been designed to help advisors choose improved products for their clients.

It will also offer data analytic capabilities to both AssetCo and Westwood to better understand products and contents.

The latest partnership comes after Dutch bank Rabobank selected InvestCloud to provide its private banking and retail customers with digital financial planning services.