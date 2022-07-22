Rabobank selects InvestCloud to provide digital financial planning to wealthy clients

Netherlands-based bank Rabobank has chosen InvestCloud to offer digital financial planning to its private banking as well as retail customers.

With the move, Rabobank aims to provide intelligent goal-based financial planning to its high-net-worth individual (HNWI) clients.

The tech vendor claims that its solutions will allows Rabobank customers to build their individual life plans right from early retirement, child’s education to world tour and others.

They will also be provided with options for incorporating pension data, conducting feasibility estimations and graphs as well as automated suggestions on savings, investing and annuity savings.

Rabobank customers, who use online methods and mobile app, can also create tailor made life plans. They can receive guidance from their advisers to reach their financial targets without spending much time and at affordable costs, said InvestCloud.

InvestCloud CEO John Wise said: “Rabobank shares our belief that everyone should have access to a financial plan, no matter their level of income.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with them, helping further their bold ambitions to digitise client services and support millions in the Netherlands to better plan and invest in their futures and to achieve their life goals.”

InvestCloud said that its InvestCloud X is designed to enable digitalisation of wealth sector by offering digital communication, planning and digital financial supermarket for transaction of financial products.

In February this year, InvestCloud was chosen by British discretionary wealth manager Rathbones Group to deliver client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions such as digital prospecting, onboarding and servicing capabilities, among others.