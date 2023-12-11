Apollo has announced the Apollo Clean Transition Equity ELTIF will launch via Apollo Private Markets SICAV, the company’s Luxembourg-based product platform.
This follows regulatory approval from Luxembourg’s regulator (the CSSF) for the Apollo ELTIF fund (ACT Equity ELTIF).
It is set to offer wealth investors across Europe greater access to private equity opportunities focused on the move to clean energy and sustainable industry.
In addition, the placing of ACT Equity ELTIF to the platform boosts the firm’s commitment to providing individual investors with institutional-quality managed products through its global wealth business.
Furthermore, through Apollo Private Markets SICAV’s structure, ACT Equity ELTIF will be available to European investors in their local currency and will be fully funded at launch.
Over the last five years, Apollo-managed funds have deployed over $23bn into energy transition and sustainability-related investments.
“This marks another important milestone as we scale the solutions offered through our Global Wealth business to help meet the needs of European investors,” said Veronique Fournier, managing director and head of EMEA global wealth at Apollo. “This new offering will broaden access to private markets while offering exposure to thematic climate and transition private equity investments that we believe our clients seek.”
"The launch of ACT Equity ELTIF reinforces our commitment to invest in the clean energy transition and ability to deploy capital at scale across sectors and strategies. We're thrilled to expand access to our strategy, which will offer eligible investors in Europe the ability to participate in what we view as a generation-defining opportunity to address climate change," added Olivia Wassenaar, Apollo's head of sustainability and infrastructure.
