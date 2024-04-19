Paul Welch, an experienced mortgage broker, has established Million Plus Private Finance, a boutique loan consultant that only serves the highly complex financial demands of high-net-worth clients.
Million Plus Private Finance will secure funding for all forms of luxury assets, including multimillion-pound houses, aircraft, yachts, supercars, art, and investment opportunities, as well as refinancing existing loans for clients.
The consultancy’s bespoke solution means that money will be arranged to be more flexible, adapting to wealthy clients’ significant assets and varied income patterns.
Beyond the usual parameters of ordinary lending, high net worth lending is a complex and highly sophisticated area of financing.
Welch’s aim with Million Plus Private Finance is to present clients who qualify with a personalised, skilled luxury financing service from start to finish, with a focus on building long-term, trusting relationships between broker and client while maintaining confidentiality.
Moreover, Welch will collaborate with colleagues Claire Martin and Greg Simkins, who between them have over 50 years of experience in the focused field of high net worth, custom lending.
To give their clients an optimal outcome, they have personally developed business ties with more than 300 lenders.
Founder Welch shared: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Million Plus Private Finance. Our aim is to provide a bespoke, effortless lending experience from start to finish for high-net-worth individuals, tailored to meet their unique financial requirements, whatever they may be. We will consider the whole range of lending requests, however unusual or specific.”
”That’s the beauty of Million Plus Private Finance – due to our years of experience in bespoke lending, we can go beyond the realms of what is usually possible. We thrive in this area of finance, striving to find the perfect lending solution for even the rarest of requests delivered with integrity, discretion, and the highest level of professionalism. Our mission is to be a trusted confidante to our clients, where they can contact us at any time with their lending requirements and they are instantly reassured that we will deliver for them.”