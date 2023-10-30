The UK wealth management company Saltus introduced the Saltus Partnership Programme in August to offer a variety of adaptable support and guidance to independent financial planning companies, such as Advies, seeking expansion, maximising profits, or thinking about succession.

The most recent startup to join the scheme is Advies, an expanding business with £400m ($485m) in assets under management and big development goals.

As the Saltus Partnership Programme works to strengthen its current partnerships and increase the number of companies it supports, this is an important turning point for the programme.

Saltus would benefit greatly from Advies’s swift growth and dedication to providing great customer service.

The Partnership Programme, which Advies is joining as a Transition partner, will provide long-term assistance to the firm as it grows.

Through this relationship, advisers will have access to operational support from specialised advising teams that is customised to meet the unique needs of the firm and modified over time.

Advies will be able to drive sustainable growth while preserving company autonomy with the help of this extra business support, which includes financing access and M&A knowledge.

Furthermore, Advies aims to enhance its financial planning service and boost its client proposition by becoming a member of the Saltus Partnership Programme.

By making use of the platforming service and other technological solutions offered by the programme, Advies will be able to migrate effortlessly to an integrated technology solution and get assistance with launching a new website.

Commenting on the partnership James Wills, partner at Advies said: “In order to develop and scale up our business, we needed a solution that would allow us access to increased resources in order to deliver sustainable growth while remaining autonomous. We undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the market and at the end of that process, we found the only proposition that is genuinely aligned to our objectives is the Saltus Partnership Programme.”

Mike Stimpson, managing director of the Saltus Partnership Programme added: “Our partnership programme has been designed for advisers that want to maximise value and maintain control of their own destiny whether they are at the beginning or the end of the business journey. Advies’ recent growth, commitment to quality client service, and ambitious plans for the future make them an ideal partner for the Saltus Partnership Programme and we are incredibly excited to welcome them on board. Our dedicated team are here to support them every step of the way in their journey.”

